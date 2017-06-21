Mohammad Amir all set for Essex debut

Mohammad Amir will be a part of Essex for Specsavers County Championship day/night match .(Source: AP) Mohammad Amir will be a part of Essex for Specsavers County Championship day/night match .(Source: AP)

Mohammad Amir is set to make his debut against Middlesex in the Specsavers County Championship day/night match next week. Essex Head Coach Chris Silverwood said, “I think everyone has seen in recent weeks what a coup it is bringing him to the Club.”

“He is one of the most exciting bowling talents in the world and we can’t wait to see what he can do in an Essex shirt. It should be a great spectacle on Monday, with the pink ball under lights and I am sure we will be backed by a big crowd,” he added.

Amir is in sublime form and his spectacular run with the white ball saw India struggle against Pakistan in the final of the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017 while chasing a mammoth total of 339 runs.

The left-handed bowler first removed Rohit Sharma for a duck in the very first over after trapping him in front of the stumps while scalped skipper Kohli for five. His third wicket came in the form of Shikhar Dhawan who was caught behind for 21 in the process. Pakistan registered a win by 180 runs to be crowned as Champions Trophy winners for the first time in history.

The Pakistan International is available for all NatWest T20 Blast and Specsavers County Championship matches until the end of the season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd