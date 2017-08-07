Moeen Ali takes England to 177 run win over South Africa, clinch series 3-1

Moeen Ali bagged a fifer at Old Trafford as England thrashed South Africa to clinch series 3-1. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali bagged a fifer at Old Trafford as England thrashed South Africa to clinch series 3-1. (Source: Reuters)

Moeen Ali’s spin web anchored England to a 3-1 series win against South Africa after they clinched victory in this fourth Test at Old Trafford. The off-spinner bagged a five-wicket haul in the second innings as hosts England while defending 380 runs bundled out Proteas for 202 to win the match by 177 runs. South Africa started off the chase in a dismal manner after Dean Elgar tasted another unsuccessful run in this particular match. The left-handed batsman was undone for 5 by Stuart Broad.

The visitors then lost a couple of more wickets in quick succession only to get reduced to 40/3. However, a partnership of 123 for the fourth wicket between Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis steadied things for them but Ali soon broke the shackles as he trapped Amla in front of the stumps just after the lunch break for 83.

Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock again failed to leave the mark and was sent back in the hut for 1 by the off-spinner. Two balls later, Theunis de Bruyn edged a ball to Ben Stokes in the same over and South Africa were left tottering at 173/6.

The visiting team’s misery didn’t stop here as they lost Faf du Plessis soon after tea for 61 to James Anderson. South Africa never really managed to recover from then on and they lost three wickets in a span of 19 runs to lose the match and the series. Moeen returned with figures of 69/5 in 19.1 over while Anderson returned with 16/3 in 14. South Africa had already lost the first and third match earlier in the series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd