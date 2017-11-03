Moeen Ali, Steve Finn ruled out of practice matches ahead of Ashes

Moeen Ali aggravated his left-side. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali aggravated his left-side. (Source: Reuters)

The Ashes is still more than a fortnight away but England’s woes surrounding fitness levels of Moeen Ali and Steve Finn has become a cause of concern for skipper Joe Root. This was after pacer Steve Finn and off-spinner Moeen Ali were ruled out of the first two tour matches due to injuries sustained in Perth. While Ali aggravated his left-side, Finn injured his left knee during a training session. However, the injury to Ali does not seem to be a major one as he was spotted refereeing (in a football practice match) during England’s training session on Friday. Hence, the decision to rest him seems more of a precaution than a necessity.

However, with the Three Lions already fretting over the absence of Ben Stokes, this development will surely raise concerns in the English camp. Both Finn and Ali will be monitored for the next seven days before a call is finally taken.

“The Middlesex seamer, Finn, will be monitored by the England medical department over the next seven days and a further decision on his fitness will be made at that time,” wrote the ECB in a statement.

On Moeen Ali’s condition, the statement read, “All-rounder Ali has aggravated his left side. He will miss the first two tour matches against the WA XI starting tomorrow (Saturday) at the WACA, Perth and the four-day match against CA XI at the Adelaide Oval commencing on Wednesday, November 8. He is expected to return to full training by mid-November ahead of the tour match in Townsville starting on Wednesday, November 15.”

