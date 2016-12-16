Moeen Ali leads the way as England reach 284/4 at stumps on Day 1: How twitterati reacted

Moeen Ali managed to get to his fifth Test century. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali managed to get to his fifth Test century. (Source: Reuters)

Day 1 of the final Test between India and England was one that is tipped towards England. They started on a precarious note with Ishant Sharma picking the wicket of Keaton Jennings on his return to the Indian Test squad. After becoming the first English player to cross 11,000 Test runs, Alastair Cook was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja leaving England 21/2. This was the fifth time in the series that the England skipper fell to Jadeja.

Joe Root and Moeen Ali then put England back in the game. The two put up a partnership of 146 runs for the third wicket. Root looked set for his second century in the series but for Ravindra Jadeja who struck again. The umpire had initially given out but Virat Kohli went for the review. It turned out to be a good decision as the ball did carry a small nick off Root’s willow before being caught behind by Parthiv Patel. Root walked off shaking his head, clearly unhappy with the decision.

But the breakthrough only led to another partnership, this time between Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow. They managed to hold off the Indian spinners and stacked 86 runs for the fourth wicket. Ali could do nothing but stand and watch as Bairstow tried to drive Jadeja and instead edged it to Rahul at slips. Rahul had earlier dropped Ali while he was yet to get off the mark.

It turned out to be an expensive drop as Ali stuck on and managed to reach his fifth Test century. It came off 203 deliveries. At stumps on Day 1 at Chennai, England are 284/4 having faced 90 overs.

Here are a few reactions to the day’s play:

England's best day of the tour. Unfortunately for them after too much has been lost. But should make this Test interesting — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 16 December 2016

Kindly send some runs via Western Union to us in Australia, thanks @MoeenAli. — Ahmed Zulfiqar (@azkhawaja1) 16 December 2016

England have recovered well here , but I doubt whether Chennai mein they will have any Chan(respite) against this Indian Team.#IndvsEng — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 16 December 2016

India are looking to complete a run of 18 Test matches unbeaten with a win or a draw at Chennai. No India team has ever achieved the feat before.

