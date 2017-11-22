Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes show skills in street cricket, watch video

England cricketers took on a local street cricket team from Birmingham. England cricketers took on a local street cricket team from Birmingham.

Before the highly-awaited Ashes tour, England cricketers Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes had another challenge for them. With a local street cricket team from Sparkhill, Brisbane, the trio competed in a street cricket match.

In a video uploaded by BBC, the three England professionals were seen taking on a local street cricket team in a 6-on-6 match. Before the game begun, the rules were explained to them: “Welcome to street cricket. It’s six-a-side. It’s 20 balls per innings. Players can be bold, caught or run out, but no leg before in street cricket.” All three English professionals were seen chuckling after the hearing the rules in the video.

English professionals went on to bat first with Moeen Ali taking the willow. The left-handed batsman struck the bowlers all around the park, before he almost got stump out. After Ali played out his 20 balls, wicketkeeping-batsman Bairstow was put in to bat, who struck the first ball for a six. Later, the right-handed batsman was bowled as he attempted to play a cheeky shot.

Woakes was the last batsman to come in to bat who was clean bowled on the first ball, with England professionals getting all out on 42. Coming in to chase, the team from Sparkhill were able to stick it out on the crease in spite of deadly bowling from Woakes. Needing 2 runs to score, the Birmingham batsman hit a delivery from Bairstow for a boundary, taking the victory over professionals.

Watch video:

All the three players will take part in the first Test against Australia which starts from Thursday at Gabba in Brisbane. In a surprise action, fast bowler Jake Ball was included in the team in place of Craig Overton.

