Moeen Ali, James Anderson meet Liverpool stars at Anfield, see pics

England cricket players Moeen Ali, James Anderson paid a visit to Anfield on Thursday and met Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, James Milner and Joe Gomez as the players from both the sports came together and clicked some memorable pictures.

Moeen Ali tweeted pictures from the Reds’ dressing room after the visit, holding jerseys with the other boys and smiling for the cameras. “Great day today. Thank you @newbalance @LFC and @englandcricket for an amazing experience. loved it,” tweeted Moeen.

Even official Twitter handle of England cricket team tweeted images of the cricketers at Liverpool’s stadium ahead of their match against Huddersfield. “Great day for @MoeenAli & @jimmy9 at @LFC. Stay tuned to find out what they’ve been up to here.”

Great day for @MoeenAli & @jimmy9 at @LFC ⚽️🏏 Stay tuned to find out what they’ve been up to. pic.twitter.com/ZAWh3v7wMZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 26 October 2017

Liverpool went down 4-1 in the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back in between but it was not enough to inspire a comeback as Liverpool dropped to ninth in the table on 13 points and have conceded 16 goals so far — their most after nine games since 1964. Liverpool will look to bounce back from their loss when they host Huddersfield Town at Anfield on Saturday.

