Moeen Ali is fine, will be playing in final practice match: Trevor Bayliss

In a major boost to the England cricket team, all-rounder Moeen Ali has been deemed fit for the final practice match against Cricket Australia XI. Confirming the development, coach Trevor Bayliss said, “Mo’s fine. He’s been bowling and batting (in the nets) during this match (in Adelaide).”

“He thinks he could have played in Adelaide. There are no concerns there, he will be playing in Townsville.”, he added.

Earlier, Moeen Ali was sidelined with a side strain. This saw him miss both matches but Bayliss had said he was on track for a return to action. “Mo Ali … more precautionary now, we will just leave him out of this one and make sure he’s right,” the 54-year-old coach had said.

Bayliss also seemed satisfied with the look of his current squad, especially after a series of injuries rocked his side. We are slowly getting there. We have still got some improvement in us and a way to go for that first Test. But we’re going in the right direction,” he said.

Along with Moeen Ali, Steve Finn was injured after he was hit on the knee while batting in the nets on the first day of the middle practice in Perth. Finn has been ruled out from the Ashes series and Tom Curran has been named as his replacement.

The first Ashes Test begins on November 23 at the Gabba.

