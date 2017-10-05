Mithali Raj’s autobiography to hit stands in 2018

Mithali Raj’s autobiography is expected to provide a candid and revealing look into her personal and sporting life. (Source: AP) Mithali Raj’s autobiography is expected to provide a candid and revealing look into her personal and sporting life. (Source: AP)

Indian women’s team skipper Mithali Raj is next in line among the distinguished sportsperson , whose autobiography is set to hit the stands in 2018.

Penguin Random House India has acquired the rights to publish her autobiography.

Mithali’s autobiography is expected to provide a candid and revealing look into her personal and sporting life.

Not only will it be a treat to cherish for her cricketing fans, but also be a captivating story of how an ordinary girl went on to inspire real change and made the world sit up and take notice.

On the occasion of this announcement, Mithali said:”I am thrilled to be a part of the Penguin Random House family and excited to share my story through them. I hope people come to like it through this book.”

Radhika Marwah, Associate Commissioning Editor, Penguin Random House India added:”I am delighted to be working with her and we, at Penguin Random House India, are very proud that she has chosen us to bring her story to the world.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App