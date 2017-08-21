Mithali Raj wins Twitter with reply to troll

Mithali Raj with her team-mates in Bengaluru. Mithali Raj with her team-mates in Bengaluru.

There is no doubt that Mithali Raj has been a legend of Indian cricket. She has led India to two World Cup final and came agonisingly close to win it as well. The 2017 Women’s World Cup in England was India’s best performance as they reached the final but lost it to England. But, Raj and her team won many hearts. Since then, they have been subject to great respect.

But, one incident on Twitter brought out the bad side of the fans as well. Raj and her three team-mates — Veda Krishnamurthy, Mamatha Maben and Nooshin Al Khadeer — were in Bengaluru to open a new cricket centre. Raj posted a picture from the same event on her Twitter account.

Instead of appreciating the step, a user on the micro-blogging site made a comment about Raj sweating (near her armpit).

sorry Smt Captain, hahaha odd looking. the fasina wet😁 — Ashim Das Choudhury (@ashimdchoudhury) 20 August 2017

Now, Raj did not lose her cool but decided to reply to this user in a way the captain cool is known for. In her reply she wrote, “I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy.”

I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy. http://t.co/lC5BOMf7o2 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) 20 August 2017

And this reply, once again, won many hearts on Twitter.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd