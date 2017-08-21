Only in Express

Mithali Raj wins Twitter with reply to troll

Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian women's cricket team which made it to the World Cup final earlier this year, responded to a Twitter user who had commented on her "sweating" and said that that is what has made her what she is.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 21, 2017 7:08 pm
mithali raj, mithali raj twitter Mithali Raj with her team-mates in Bengaluru.
There is no doubt that Mithali Raj has been a legend of Indian cricket. She has led India to two World Cup final and came agonisingly close to win it as well. The 2017 Women’s World Cup in England was India’s best performance as they reached the final but lost it to England. But, Raj and her team won many hearts. Since then, they have been subject to great respect.

But, one incident on Twitter brought out the bad side of the fans as well. Raj and her three team-mates — Veda Krishnamurthy, Mamatha Maben and Nooshin Al Khadeer — were in Bengaluru to open a new cricket centre. Raj posted a picture from the same event on her Twitter account.

Instead of appreciating the step, a user on the micro-blogging site made a comment about Raj sweating (near her armpit).

Now, Raj did not lose her cool but decided to reply to this user in a way the captain cool is known for. In her reply she wrote, “I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy.”

And this reply, once again, won many hearts on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.
