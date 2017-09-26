Mithali Raj adorns Vogue magazine’s 10th anniversary cover

Mithali Raj is alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Nita Ambani on the Vogue cover. (Source: Instagram) Mithali Raj is alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Nita Ambani on the Vogue cover. (Source: Instagram)

Mithali Raj, Shah Rukh Khan and Nita Ambani adorn the front cover of the fashion magazine Vogue to celebrate it’s 10th anniversary. To mark the occasion, Vogue have released three covers for their October 2017 issue. The covers feature celebrities such as Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar, Padma Lakshmi, Russian model and actress Natalia Vodianova, cricketer Mithali Raj and chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani. Ambani is also linked to multiple activities in the growth of Indian sport such as with the Indian Super League (ISL), owner of IPL side Mumbai Indians and was inducted as IOC member in August last year. The covers celebrate “Women of the Year and the men we all love”.

From the wide array of stars that are on the cover, Raj’s inclusion may not come as a surprise considering the rise of women’s cricket in recent past due to India’s foray into the final of the Women’s World Cup which the team lost by nine runs to England in dramatic fashion. The skipper of the team has since anchored the side in various meets. She has also hit back at moral police on social media to earn herself plenty of applause. Raj can be seen wearing a gorgeous black Johanna Ortiz jumpsuit and blown out hair in the cover to the right of SRK.

The other covers see Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar on one and Padma Lakshmi, Priyanka Chopra and Natalia Vodianova on the other.

