Mithali Raj to lead India in ODI series against Australia

Mithali Raj will lead a confident India in the upcoming three-match series against Australia in Vadodra. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has named the India Women’s squad for the Paytm ODI series which will be followed by the Paytm T20I tri-series and the squad for the same will be named later.

The hosts will be brimming with confidence after wrapping up historic dual series win in South Africa. India claimed both ODI and T20I series victories after Harmanpreet Kaur sealed a 3-1 victory in the fifth and final T20I match at Newlands.

The three-match series that will be held in Vadodara is part of the ICC Women’s Championship (2017-2020). Mithali was adjudged the Player-of-The-Series after posting three half-centuries in four innings. The only match India saw defeat in was the third one when the skipper Raj was dismissed without scoring. The series also saw solid debuts from teenagers Pooja Vastrakar and Jemimah Rodrigues.

The Indian side return from South Africa to face Australia in Vadodra next month, efore a T20 tri-series also featuring England.

India Women ODI Squad vs Australia: Mithali Raj (Capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Sukanya Parida, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma

