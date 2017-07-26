Mithali Raj to get BMW car from V Chamundeswaranath

Mithali Raj led India to the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup. (Source: Reuters) Mithali Raj led India to the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup. (Source: Reuters)

Captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj is all set to get a BMW car when she returns to Hyderabad. According to a report in Times of India, V Chamundeswaranath, a former chief selector of the junior Indian cricket team and now the vice-president of the Hyderabad District Badminton Association will present the car to the cricketer.

Chamundeswaranath, who had captained the Andhra Ranji team in the past, has presented various cars to different sports personalities over the years and he will present Raj with BMW after her and India’s performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 where they finished as runners-up.

“Mithali has been a great influence on Indian cricket. The way she has led the side is remarkable. For a number of years, she has been the leading light of the Indian women’s cricket,” Chamundeswaranath told TOI.

“Our girls are performing quite well. We need to encourage women’s cricket in a big way. I think with their brilliant show in England they have brought a lot of attention to the women’s game. More girls will be inspired to take up cricket now,” Chamundeswaranath said.

This is not the first time Chamundeswaranath is presenting a car to Mithali. Back in 2007, he had gifted a Chevrolet car to her and now for her performance with India, he is given a bigger car.

The list of sports persons who have received cars from Chamundeswaranath is a long one. After winning medals at the Rio Olympics last year, badminton star PV Sindhu and wrestler Sakshi Mallik also got BMW cars. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar presented the cars to PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmarkar and coach Pullela Gopichand at a small function held in Hyderabad.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar presented those cars and apart from Sindhu and Malik, Dipa Karmarkar and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand also got the same cars. In the past, badminton players like Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have also been gifted cars.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd