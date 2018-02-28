Mithali Raj shares emotional message as country bids goodbye to Sridevi

Mithali Raj sent out an emotional message after Sridevi’s sudden death. Mithali Raj sent out an emotional message after Sridevi’s sudden death.

Sridevi’s death took the whole country by shock four days back. Indian women cricket team captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday sent out an emotional message on Twitter, offering her condolences to the actress’ family and everyone who was grieving.

The “Mr India”, “Chandni” and “Himmatwala” legend passed away on Saturday night in Dubai, where she was attending a wedding. Police and prosecutors say she drowned in a hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, calling her death accidental.

Mithali Raj called it a ‘tragic loss’ and said, “It’s now 4 days since we heard about this absolutely tragic loss. Time they say, heals all wounds. I think time just makes you accustomed to how things are & will be. Adieu #Sridevi – it’s been emotional. Strength to the girls, family, @BoneyKapoor ji & everyone who is grieving.”

On Wednesday, the funeral and last rites of Sridevi were held at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery where fans and colleagues flocked to pay their last respects to the Bollywood’s first female superstar.

Sridevi died at the age of 54 and her body was wrapped in the national flag. She has ruled Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema.

