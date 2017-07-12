Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar not made, they are born: Mithali’s coach

Mithali Raj went past 6000-run mark in women’s ODI cricket. (Source: PTI) Mithali Raj went past 6000-run mark in women’s ODI cricket. (Source: PTI)

Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday became the first women’s cricketer to score 6000 career runs while she scored 69 runs against Australia in ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 at Bristol. Talking to PTI, Mithali’s coach RSR Murthy expressed his delight over his student’s achievement.

“Mithali and Tendulkar, they are not made. They are born,” he said. “It’s a great achievement. I am feeling very happy. She achieved this milestone because of her hard work and dedication. I wish many more achievements in her career. She has become a role model, not only in the country but in the world,” he added.

Hailing her efforts, the coach mentioned about the hard-work she put in to achieve the milestone.

“She made several sacrifices, cutting down on attending social events, for the sake of her career,” the coach added.

Mithali’s father Dorairaj too expressed his joy. Talking about Mithali’s focus, her father suggested that she is someone who totally concentrates on her game. Moreover, he added that she has a fixed routine which is aimed at improving her game and fitness.

“As father, what can I say? I am very happy for her. She works very hard. She is always focused on the game. Her daily routine is like that. Even her friends are mainly cricketers. Mithali religiously follows a daily routine aimed at improving her game and fitness,” he said.

India eventually though lost the match against Australia by 8 wickets. They will now meet New Zealand on Saturday.

