More matches need to be televised to continue interest in women’s cricket: Mithali Raj

The 2017 edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup witnessed a massive surge in viewership as more than 100 million people tuned in to watch the global event. This has led to India’s women’s skipper Mithali Raj to call out for more telecast of women’s matches and create more awareness surrounding women’s cricket.

In a recent interview with the ANI, Raj said, “There has to be visibility. There have to be matches that are televised because that’s how we can continue the interest we have developed in people to start following women’s cricket.”

“We definitely need to play more games, whether it’s T20, ODI to Test format because there has to be continuity after what we have set after the World Cup. The boards and the ICC are certainly looking into it,” she added.

Stating that more hype and awareness needs to be created during any bilateral series, Raj further went on to add, “When there is any bilateral series or when India is hosting any series, there has to be an awareness that there is an international series happening and people should come and watch us play in stadiums. Usually, that doesn’t happen,” she said.

“We should also encourage young girls in schools to take up the sport and have a school team,” she concluded.

Earlier, Mithali Raj also revealed that she is open to playing a sixth World Cup in 2021.

“I am not writing off playing the next World Cup but I will have to get through these next three years to get into the fourth year for that World Cup,” Raj had told PTI.

