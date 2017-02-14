Mithali Raj jumps to second in ICC ODI rankings for women

India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj has improved one place to reach the second spot in the latest MRF Tyres ICC ODI Rankings for Women which was released on Wednesday.

Others to gain among Indian batters include opening pair of Deepti Sharma and Thirush Kamini — both reaching career-best rankings of 38 and 41st spot after jumping 17 and 11 places respectively.

Bangladesh captain Rumana Ahmed also was up four places to 31st, while Pakistan’s Nain Abidi zoomed two places to reach 26th spot.

Sana Mir has gained two slots to go up to seventh among bowlers while India’s left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht (up three places to 11th), South Africa leg-spinner Suun Luus (up six places to 28th), Rumana Ahmed (up four places to 29th) and Sri Lanka captain Inoka Ranaweera (up five places to 33rd) have all attained career-best rankings.

South Africa captain van Niekerk gained two slots in the batting rankings to go up to 12th slot and up two places to 15th among bowlers with her leg-spin in the rankings.

All-rounder Chloe Tryon’s knock of 79 against Pakistan has contributed towards her rise of 13 places to 23rd rank among batters while Marizanne Kapp has gained two places to reach 22nd rank.