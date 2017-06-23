Mithali Raj hits back when asked her favourite male cricketer

Mithali Raj will lead India in Women’s World Cup starting from Saturday. (Source: AP) Mithali Raj will lead India in Women’s World Cup starting from Saturday. (Source: AP)

Known for her flamboyant batting style, Indian women’s cricket team skipper Mithali Raj has scored heaps of runs in her international career for India. Mithali who was attending the opening dinner and media roundtable event came up with a perfect reply when a reporter asked about her favourite player.

Raj said, “Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer? Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is?” she said to the journalist in question. “I have always been asked who’s your favourite cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” Surely, it was not her willow but her words that were spot on.

Superb response from Indian skipper Mithali Raj. Asked by a reporter who her favourite male player is: “Would you ask a man that?” 👊🏻 #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/RqgVLzXp46 — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) 22 June 2017

Hailing BCCI’s effort to promote women’s cricket, the skipper appreciated the improvements made by the board in the last two home series.

“There’s a lot of difference because we are not a regular on television. Now the BCCI has made an effort that the last two home series have been televised and social media has improved a lot of it but there is a still a lot of catch-up to do in terms of recognition,” she said.

Talking about men’s cricket, Mithali said that it sets a certain bar where the women cricketers seek to reach.

“Men’s cricket sets the bar. We are always trying to reach where they set the standard. All of us follow men’s cricket because we want at some point that women’s cricket would be up there,” she said. “All of us at some point have been coached by a male cricketer. I strongly believe that they get a lot of intensity into the training sessions. They are very hard taskmasters.”

Mentioning about the role of coaches, Raj told that there should be someone who is tough task taskmaster so that the girls really put in the intensity in their training sessions.

“I believe that if you are representing your country, your country should get the best of the best. It’s nothing to do with women coaches [who] don’t have the ability, they do. but if you really want to push the team to the highest level, you need to have somebody who is a tough taskmaster so that the girls really put in the intensity in their training sessions and they carry that into the main tournaments.”

India begin the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 quest on June 24 against hosts England.

