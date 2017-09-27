Mithali Raj named in BBC’s 100 Most Inspirational Women list 2017

Mithali Raj has contributed her 18 years for India’s women’s cricket. (Source: File) Mithali Raj has contributed her 18 years for India’s women’s cricket. (Source: File)

India’s women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj has been named in BBC’s 100 most inspirational women list of 2017. The list includes women across all professions including sports, business, engineering and much more. BBC 100 Women list was started in 2013, which focuses on 100 most influential women in various fields. The list has been inspired by the BBC 100 Women Challenge which aims to celebrate the female talent across the globe. Other sportspeople in the list include Brazilian rower Fernanda Nunes, legendary Hungarian athlete Nadia Comaneci, and England football player Steph Houghton.

Mithali Raj has contributed 18 years to women’s cricket. She helped India reach the World Cup twice – in 2005 and 2017. She has played 186 ODIs for India where she has scored 6190 runs at an average of 51.58. She is India’s only batter to average more than 50 in Tests and ODIs.

The current BBC list, includes 60 women from across the globe who are spreading their voices and are associated with various campaigns regarding global issues, inspiring other women. The remaining 40 women on the list will be named places once the challenge progresses, over a few weeks from now.

From October 9th-13th, the BBC challenge will be coming to Delhi, with focus on female illiteracy. There are several other places hosting the challenge, including London, Nairobi and Rio, which will focus on global issues like sexism in sports, safety on public transport and much more.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd