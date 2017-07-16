Mithali Raj closes in on ICC ODI rankings top spot

Mithali Raj also became the first ever ODI woman cricketer to score 6000 career runs through the course of the tournament. (Source: Reuters) Mithali Raj also became the first ever ODI woman cricketer to score 6000 career runs through the course of the tournament. (Source: Reuters)

Indian captain Mithali Raj closed the gap on Meg Lanning at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings. Mithali is second with 774 points but is only five rating points behind the Australian skipper. She is the only Indian batter in the top-10 of the rankings. Mithali’s surge in ranking points comes amid the stellar campaign that she is enjoying at the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Mithali has scored 356 runs in the seven matches that India have played so far, making her the top scorer for India by a distance. She is also the third highest run getter in the tournament overall. Most recently, she scored a century in India’s thumping 109-run win over New Zealand. India needed to win the match to progress to the semi-finals and did so with ease but it was Mithali that provided stability to the Indian innings after they lost their openers early. Mithali also became the first ever ODI women cricketer to score 6000 career runs through the course of the tournament.

Among bowlers, Jhulan Goswami and Ekta Bisht dropped three and one places respectively and are now sixth and seventh in the rankings. The team rankings for One Day Internationals as such did not change and Australia remain top of the table followed by England and New Zealand. India are fourth on the standings.

