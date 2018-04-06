Mithali Raj breaks another record, becomes most capped player in women’s ODIs

Mithali Raj surpassed Charlotte Edwards’ tally of 191 matches. (Source: BCCI) Mithali Raj surpassed Charlotte Edwards’ tally of 191 matches. (Source: BCCI)

Indian skipper, Mithali Raj etched her name in record books on Friday after becoming the most capped player in women’s ODI cricket. Raj achieved the milestone when she led the Indian team onto the field for the first match of the ICC Women’s Championship ODI series in Nagpur. Former England captain Charlotte Edwards’ tally of 191 matches was the previous record. Teammate, Jhulan Goswami is on the third spot of the elusive list. It has been almost two decades since Raj made her debut for India in June 1999 against Ireland. She went on to score a hundred on debut and since then has continually climbed the ladder of success.

This is just one of the several records that Raj holds. She also holds the records of being highest run-getter in women’s ODIs. and has the hit the most number of fifties and nineties. Incidentally, with her 192nd appearance, Raj also registered 50 ODI matches against England itself.

CONGRATULATIONS, MITHALI 👏👏 With 192 games, @M_Raj03 has become the most capped player in the history of Women’s ODIs surpassing @Lottie2323. Read More ➡️ http://t.co/IfG0ORkBde pic.twitter.com/GE9gMSNCki — ICC (@ICC) 6 April 2018

However, recently the Indian team has gone through a rough patch as they performed dismally in the tri-series against England and Australia. With age not on Raj’s side, quite a few questions were raised on the future of Indian cricket. While it will not be long before the sun sets on her glorious career, Raj had recently spoken on the future of Indian cricket and said that the women in blue are good enough even without her and all that they need is to believe in themselves.

“Everything is a process, and it’s gradual. Overnight a team doesn’t become bad or become the best. There is still time for these girls to come into a position where they can hold the responsibility of the team on their shoulder,” cricinfo had quoted Raj saying.

