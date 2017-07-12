Mithali Raj becomes first to score 6000 runs in women’s ODI cricket

Mithali Raj becomes the leading run-scorer in Women’s ODI cricket. (Source: AP) Mithali Raj becomes the leading run-scorer in Women’s ODI cricket. (Source: AP)

Indian skipper Mithali Raj has become the first player in the history of women’s ODI cricket to have crossed 6000 career runs. Mithali reached the milestone in India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 match against Australia. She is now the all-time highest run-scorer in women’s cricket, surpassing the record previously held by England’s Charlotte Edwards.

Edwards scored 5992 runs in 191 matches at an average of 38.16 including nine centuries and 46 half-centuries. On the other hand, Mithali has crossed 6000 runsin 182 ODIs. The Indian captain has a total of five centuries and 49 half-centuries to her name. She made her debut in 1999 against Ireland team scored an unbeaten hundred in the process.

The Mithali Raj-led Indian side began the tournament on a near perfect note as they clinched victories in first four matches out of the five. They defeated hosts England and followed it with wins against West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. In all the matches, Mithali has shown sublime form. She has so far scored 71, 46, 8, 53 and 0. The one match in which she failed to score runs was the one India lost against South Africa.

Earlier, in the match against Australia, India were in a spot of bother after they lost Smriti Mandhana early in the innings but a sensible partnership between Punam Raut and Mithali Raj provided them with resistance as the two compiled a partnership of over 100 runs for the second wicket.

