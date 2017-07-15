Mithali Raj becomes first player to score 10 fifty-plus scores in ODIs

Mithali Raj scored 109 runs for India. (Source: Reuters) Mithali Raj scored 109 runs for India. (Source: Reuters)

In the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, India captain Mithali Raj has broken a few record already. She first broke the record of most consecutive 50-plus scores in one-day internationals. She then broke the world record of most runs in ODIs for women and also became the first woman in ODIs to score 6,000 runs in the format of the game. In India’s final group game against New Zealand, the Indian captain created one more world record and has now made a habit of creating or breaking records.

Not only did the Indian captain Raj made her sixth ODI century but she also scored her 10th 50-plus score in the calendar year of 2017. With her 109 against New Zealand, Raj made her 10th fifty-plus score in 2017, the most by a batswoman in a single calendar.

