Mitchell Starc’s delivery would get me out every time, says James Vince

England batsman James Vince had the unfortunate experience of facing the ‘ball of the summer’ from Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc on the fourth day of the third Ashes Test at Perth. Until that point, Vince was batting amicably and notched up a fine half-century. But the magic delivery from Starc, which pitched on middle and leg stump and then turned sharply towards the off stump, castled him and dented England’s chances of surviving the final day’s play.

Reflecting on his dismissal, Vince said, “It’s still frustrating to get out but they’re a little easier to take than the ones where you feel you’re at fault yourselves. If I faced that another 20 or 30 times, I think that would get me out every time. Give him some credit there and sweep it under the carpet and move on.”

Revealing his mindset before the ball was delivered, the Hampshire-lad said, “We said at tea that the ones that had hit the cracks had done too much and weren’t in danger of the stumps. His angle, coming wide of the crease, the ball looked as if it looked like it was going down leg. For the right armers that perhaps start straighter, if it deviates it probably misses the stumps. It’s something we will have to look at tomorrow.”

“I think his plan is pretty clear. He’s going to come wide of the crease from round the wicket and try and hit that crack,” he added.

However, Vince is not putting too much emphasis on the delivery. “You’ve just got try and put it out of your mind. If it does hit a crack, there’s not a huge amount you can do really. It’s making sure the ones that don’t hit the crack, you’re in a good position to play. Most of it’s mental, though. If it does move, you’ve got to accept it and move onto the next one,” he concluded by saying.

