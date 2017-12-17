Mitchell Starc’s ‘ball of the summer’ is getting Sachin Tendulkar, Don Bradman out each time, says Graeme Swann

Mitchell Starc dismissed James Vince during the fourth day of the third Ashes Ttest. (Source: Reuters) Mitchell Starc dismissed James Vince during the fourth day of the third Ashes Ttest. (Source: Reuters)

Dubbed as the ‘ball of the summer’ Mitchell Starc’s delivery to James Vince on the fourth day of the third Ashes Test has got everyone in the cricketing fraternity sit up and take notice. Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann has also joined the mix and gone ahead to say that Starc’s delivery would have been unplayable for master blaster Sachin Tendulkar as well. Stating that the delivery would have also got Don Bradman out 1000 times, Swann maintained that it is the best delivery he has ever seen in live cricket.

“People who are saying it is an exaggeration do not know the game of cricket. Left arm around at 90 m/ph, seaming more than a guy can spin the ball, that is the best ball I’ve seen live in Test cricket. People say it’s not because it hit the crack, Shane Warne’s ball of the century landed in a foot hole.

Yellow indicates the path the ball took after it left Starc’s hands while red shows what the normal trajectory of the delivery should have been. Yellow indicates the path the ball took after it left Starc’s hands while red shows what the normal trajectory of the delivery should have been.

Get a perspective, that ball is getting Sachin Tendulkar out 1000 times out of 1000, Don Bradman 1000 out of 1000, Steve Smith 1000 out of 1000. It is unplayable,” Swann said while talking to Cricinfo.

‘Every time you look at that delivery, it just gets better and better’ #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ED9xzRCYsR — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) 17 December 2017

“I feel for James it was a magnificent 55. I honestly believe it was his coming through of ages as a Test player. He looked completely untroubled, he was playing with ease, timing the ball gorgeous on the eyes to watch. It was the only way he was gonna get out, a miracle and a miracle came along for Mitchell Starc,” he concluded by saying.

