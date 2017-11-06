Mitchell Starc warms up for Ashes series with first career hat-trick, watch video

Mitchell Starc (R) took a hat-trick. (File Photo) Mitchell Starc (R) took a hat-trick. (File Photo)

In the space of one year, Mitchell Starc has two different memories of Hurstville Oval. Last year, he was injured at the same ground when he stepped on a metal base of the stumps and split his foot.

An year on, Starc will remember this ground for a much happier reason. He took his first ever hat-trick in First-Class cricket. Starc produced three majestic yorkers to Jason Behrendorff, David Moody and Simon Mackin to complete the feat.

His hat-trick gave NSW Blues a 260-run lead as Western Australia were bowled out on day three of the Sheffield Shield match.

“I am pretty sure they all know where it is going but they all keep missing it so I will keep bowling it for now,” Starc was quoted as saying by smh.com.au.

“They are taking the mickey out of me for cleaning up the tail again, but someone’s got to do it. It was good fun.”

Australia’s bowling attack for Ashes have major bowlers from NSW team. Apart from Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were also part of the attack. Spinner Nathan Lyon also plays for NSW.

“We spend a lot of time off the field together so it was nice to get a few overs under the belt together,” Starc said.

“Josh and I have played about 10 years of cricket together. Patty has played some white-ball cricket with us but he’s had his issues with his back as well. It’s nice to see him back in full flight.

“I’m sure he’s really looking forward to a summer at home as well as are the other two of us to join forces along with Gazza. The four Blue boys hopefully can go through the summer together.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd