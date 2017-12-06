Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood rattle England; Australia lead Ashes 2-0

Joe Root (L) walks off after being given out against Australia. (Reuters Photo) Joe Root (L) walks off after being given out against Australia. (Reuters Photo)

Australia needed only 22.2 overs on the fifth moring of the first ever Day-Night Ashes Test to take the remaining six England wickets and win the second Test in Adelaide by 120 runs. They bowled out England for 233 to win the game 120 runs. The win also gave Australia a 2-0 series win the five-match series as they had won the first Test in Brisbane by 10 wickets.

Josh Hazlewood removed the two overnight batsmen Joe Root and Chris Woakes for Enhgland before Mitchell Starc picked up the three remaining wickets to finish the match. He had brilliant figures of 5 for 88 in the second innings.

