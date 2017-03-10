India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc is Australia’s X-factor and he will be certainly missed, says Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke maintained that this series is no different from any other competitive India-Australia rubber (Source: AP) Michael Clarke maintained that this series is no different from any other competitive India-Australia rubber (Source: AP)

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has claimed that pacer Mitchell Starc’s absence due to injury will have a huge impact on the final outcome of the four-Test series against India. His observation comes after Starc was ruled out of the remaining two Tests with a stress fracture in his right foot.

“It will have a huge impact. Mitchell Starc is that X-factor for the Australian team. I think he will certainly be missed. Who they bring is I am not sure but it makes the game even tougher for Australia,” Clarke said. However Clarke was confident that Australia can still win the series from here on.

“But Australia will still be confident that they can win in these conditions. They won in Pune and now can be confident that they can still win in Ranchi.”, he said.

While he didn’t take any specific questions of the DRS controversy, Clarke termed Virat Kohli’s aggression as one of his greatest strengths. “Virat’s aggression is one of his greatest strengths. That’s the way he likes to play, that’s the way he had success and I am sure that’s the way he will continue to play,” Clarke said.

Commenting on the ongoing series Clarke maintained that there is no different from any other “competitive” India-Australia rubber. “It’s a fantastic series. Test cricket between India and Australia is always competitive and I love that. I am really happy that this series is being so competitive. Whether the series is being played in Australia or India, we always see good competitive cricket and this series is no different,” he said.

Clarke was also full of praise for Australian spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe, who left their mark in the first two Tests.

“The way Nathan Lyon and O’Keefe bowled has been exceptional. They have really enjoyed these conditions. They deserve a lot of credit for their preparation. They trained really hard, spent a lot of time speaking to people about how best to bowl in India. I think together they have done a wonderful job,” he said.

