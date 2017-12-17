Ashes 2017: Mitchell Starc is a freak, he is the leader of Aussie attack, says Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Starc took out James Vince with a magical delivery on the 4th Day of the 3rd Test in Perth. (AP) Mitchell Starc took out James Vince with a magical delivery on the 4th Day of the 3rd Test in Perth. (AP)

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been phenomenal in the ongoing Ashes Test series against England. The seamer is currently the leading wicket-taker with 19 victims to his names. But in spite of his accolades, the bowler rates himself at 5-or-6, revealed former Australian seamer Mitchell Johnson. Speaking to cricket.com.au in Perth, the 36-year old Johnson Speaking to cricket.com.au in Perth described Starc as a “freak”. “He’s a freak. I love watching him bowl. He backs his skills. That fierce yorker he bowls is unplayable and for (him) to come out and say he’s a five or six out of 10 that’s pretty incredible,” he said.

The former left-armer added that Starc can actually get better than he already he is. “I feel like he can definitely get better too. I’m starting to enjoy this combination (with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins) as well. There’s definitely that potential there,” he said.

Yellow indicates the path the ball took after it left Starc’s hands while red shows what the normal trajectory of the delivery should have been. Yellow indicates the path the ball took after it left Starc’s hands while red shows what the normal trajectory of the delivery should have been.

Describing the 27-year old as the “leader of the attack”, Johnson said he likes Starc when he gets aggressive. “But he’s the leader of the attack and I just love watching how he flows in. I like when he gets a bit aggro. I like when he’s got a bit of a ‘tache as well. I think it makes him look more angry.”

The former Australian bowler went on to say that Starc has started to understand the Test cricket now which makes him a dangerous opponent. “He’s just starting to really understand his Test game,” Johnson said. “I’m just noticing that a lot more now, the consistency… He’s a tall man, he’s imposing, he bowls fast and swings the ball late. Those things are really hard to face,” Johnson said. Starc displayed his talent once again on Sunday when he bowled an absolute ripper to send James Vince back to stands. The delivery, which flew away Vince’s stumps was described as the “ball of the summer” by former Australian spinner Shane Warne. Australia have taken a stronghold in Perth and need just 6 wickets to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

