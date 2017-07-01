Mitchell Starc decides to give ‘another profession a go,’ see pic

Those commenting on his pic also seem to have found the funny side to the feud between CA and ACA that has fractured the cricketing structure in the country. (Source: Instagram) Those commenting on his pic also seem to have found the funny side to the feud between CA and ACA that has fractured the cricketing structure in the country. (Source: Instagram)

Mitchell Starc posted an image on his Instagram handle playing golf. What made the image interesting, apart from the picturesque frame, was his caption which read, “Thought I’d better give another profession a go… #unemployed Celtic Manor yet to disappoint.. Absolute treat,” the caption read.

Those commenting on his pic also seem to have found the funny side to the feud between Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketer’s Association that has fractured the cricketing structure in the country. “Happy to employ you as a tour guide,” said one comment while another offered to get Starc “a part time gig at Subway.”

Talks between Cricket Australia and ACA broke down over a new pay deal. This has led to 230 domestic and international, women and men cricketers are officially unemployed. This includes members of the Australian men’s and women’s cricket teams although the latter will be paid for their performance in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup.

The cricketers, from captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, are unlikely to back down and would not be signing the Memorandum of Understanding with Cricket Australia. This puts a cloud over The Ashes that is set to be hosted in Australia starting from November 23, 2017. David Warner had said earlier that Cricket Australia may be left with not team to pick if they don’t acquiesce to the players’ demands.

