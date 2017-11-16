Mitchell Starc can put a bit of fear in the back of English minds, says Ryan Harris

Mitchell Starc can trouble England believes Ryan Harris. (Source: AP File) Mitchell Starc can trouble England believes Ryan Harris. (Source: AP File)

Mitchell Starc shares his first name with another former feared left-arm pacer and according to former Australia, fast bowler Ryan Harris Starc can invoke the spirit of Mitchell Johnson to torment the English batsmen during the Ashes. “He’s definitely got it in him. I’ve just spent some time with him. He’s bowling fast,” Harris said in an interview with Reuters. Drawing comparisons with his form in the shorter format of the game, Harris said, “He probably had a little bit of an issue over the last few months with not swinging the ball as much as he’d like. But giving him that red ball, he’s probably as consistent as I’ve seen him for a while as well. He’s got the pace of Johnson, he moves it both ways, exactly like Johnson does, and doesn’t even know he’s doing it.”

“He’s also got that brutal yorker that he can pull out when he wants. So, I’d love to see that happen again, someone rip through the English again and put a bit of fear in the back of their minds,” he added.

Recalling Mitchell Johnson’s spell against England which won the Ashes for his side during the 2013/14 series, he said, “Once Mitch got on a roll it was very hard for them to stop him,” said Harris, now a high-performance coach at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane. “I reckon it put a little bit of fear in their minds and fair enough. It was bloody fast bowling. Fast bowling at it’s best. “That was genuine pace and they had no way of combating it. Even talking to their old bowling coach (David Saker) who was there at the time, they just didn’t know how to stop the rot.”

“I remember Michael Clarke sitting the three of us down and telling us what he wanted of us, that he wanted us to be close to each other and talking to each other all the time about good and bad things, and how he wanted us to be a team within a team,” Harris concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd