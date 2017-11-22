Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been quite scary to face in the nets: Steve Smith

Mitchell Starc has been out of action since June after suffering a foot injury. (Source: AP File) Mitchell Starc has been out of action since June after suffering a foot injury. (Source: AP File)

Ahead of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane which begins on Thursday, Australian skipper Steve Smith issued a warning to rivals England. Stating that the pacemen Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will leave no stone unturned to in their effort to terrorize the English batsmen with their pace, Smith also revealed that they were quite scary in the net sessions.

“It has been exciting watching them in the nets. Back to 2013-14 when Mitchell was bowling in the nets, these guys (Starc, Cummins) are just as nasty, if not more nasty to be perfectly honest. A couple of the net sessions I have had against Cummins and Starc have been quite scary so that is really exciting for us,” was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au

Stating that his bowlers are fit and raring to go, Smith said “The bowlers have certainly been looking forward to this series,” before adding, “It’s been no real secret that these three have been on the radar to play this game for a very long time.They have been working up towards this. They are here now. They are fresh. They are bowling fast and I think it is a really exciting time for this team.”

Meanwhile, England have announced their playing eleven for the first Test. Led by skipper Joe Root the team will feature Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Dawid Malan, Mark Stoneman, James Vince and Chris Woakes.

