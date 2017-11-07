Mitchell Starc achieves stunning feat, takes two hat-tricks in same match

Mitchell Starc first bowler to pick two hat-tricks in same match in 39 years. Mitchell Starc first bowler to pick two hat-tricks in same match in 39 years.

Mitchell Starc did not have a single hat-trick in his First-Class career till Monday. Now, he has two. The fast bowler picked up his second hat-trick for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia on Tuesday after achieveing the feat on Monday at Hurstville Oval.

Starc became only the eighth cricketer in First-Class history to take two hat-tricks in a single game and the first to do it on Australian soil. NSW completed a 171-run victory over Western Australia, thanks to Starc’s feat. The feat is the first time in 39 years that a player has taken hat-tricks in the same match.

Starc picked up the wickets of Jason Behrendorff, David Moody and Jono Wells for his second hat-trick. In the first innings, he had the wickets of Behrendorff, Moody and Simon Mackin.

This was the final game for Starc before the first Ashes Test against England begins in Brisbane on November 23. Starc had earlier said that he is ready for the Ashes series.

The NSW team broke into wild celebrations as soon as Wells edged Starc to Steve Smith at the slips. This was the final wicket of the second innings. Starc had taken the final three wickets of the first innings as well.

