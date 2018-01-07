Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh score centuries, emulate Waugh twins at SCG

Mitchell and Shaun Marsh at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (Source: Reuters) Mitchell and Shaun Marsh at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (Source: Reuters)

So often the subject of criticism regarding selection in the Australian Test cricket team, Shaun and Mitch Marsh shared milestone centuries together on a remarkable Sunday in the fifth Ashes Test against England.

The brothers combined for a 169-run partnership for the fifth wicket, and both raised their centuries to ensure Australia continued to dominate England on an oppressively hot day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Shaun scored 156 and Mitch, eight years his junior, made a sparkling 101. The Marsh brothers became the first Australian siblings to combine for a century partnership since Steve and Mark Waugh put on 197 in the fifth Test at The Oval in 2001.

The Marsh brothers also emulated the Waugh twins by scoring individual centuries.

Left off Cricket Australia’s contract list for elite players last year, Shaun Marsh was dropped for the tour of Bangladesh in August before being a contentious pick for the Ashes series, his ninth recall to the Test team since his debut in Sri Lanka in 2011.

But on Sunday, Shaun Marsh, who was on 98 overnight, underscored his latest revival by quickly notching his second century of the series with a cover drive for a boundary off the fifth ball of the day from spinner Moeen Ali.

The 34-year-old batsman celebrated his 212-ball hundred by holding both arms aloft toward his team mates in the Members Stand at the SCG before a long embrace with his brother.

The younger Marsh, who has also been in and out of the squad because of indifferent form, would also get to savor an Ashes hundred at the SCG when he reached the milestone just after the drinks break with a two off Tom Curran.

The 26-year-old roared with delight and, on returning for the second run, stopped mid-pitch to hug his brother, unaware the ball had not reached the boundary and was still in play.

Luckily for the brothers, they each scrambled to safety before coming back together to again celebrate the Mitch’s second hundred of the series.

The 169-run partnership was finally ended the next delivery by Curran, who got the ball to veer back and bowl Mitch Marsh to end an entertaining 141-ball innings that contained 15 boundaries and two sixes.

Shaun Marsh was eventually run out for 156 off 291 balls, with 18 boundaries, in the afternoon session as Australia searched for quick runs ahead of declaring at 649-7 midway through the afternoon session. It was his second-highest Test score after his 182 against the West Indies in Hobart in 2015.

