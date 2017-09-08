Mitchell Marsh named captain of Western Australia for 2017-18 domestic season

Mitchell Marsh is yet to recover fully from a shoulder injury. Mitchell Marsh is yet to recover fully from a shoulder injury.

Mitchell Marsh will captain Western Australia in the 2017-18 domestic season. The all-rounder, who is yet to fully recover from a shoulder injury, has been appointed in place of now-retired Adam Voges. 24-year-old Ashton Turner has been named his deputy.

Marsh expressed his happiness on being named as the captain and said that his team is a unique though there are many young players.

“I’m very proud to be named captain; there are some great past players that have lead Western Australia and I’m honoured to be part of that,” Marsh was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“We have a unique group, although it’s quite a young group, we have 22 guys that have great leadership qualities and we’re all one big leadership group. That’s also why I feel proud to be named captain because there were so many great candidates,” he added.

Marsh has played 21 Test matches for Australia before he was dropped after Australia’s series losses to Sri Lanka and South Africa. He then revealed in March that he has to undergo shoulder injury.

Since he has not recovered fully, Marsh is likely to play the One-Day Cup as batsman only but WACA head physiotherapist Nick Jones said that he will available for the complete season.

“Mitch has progressed gradually through his milestones and is expected to be able to play the One-Day Domestic Cup as a batter only,” Jones said. “His bowling and throwing progressions will be gradual over the coming month.”

Coach Justin Langer said that Marsh and Turner are two young guys and he is excited to see them leading the team.

“The most pleasing thing for us is that this was a really tough decision. It’s been a really stringent process that has been going on for three months. The reason for that is because we had five or six guys that could have been captain,” Langer was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “This is such an exciting stage of Western Australian cricket with two young guys leading the team. When we started out five years ago one of our objectives was to develop these guys to become great players, great leaders and great people.

“Guys like Mitch, with so much international experience at such a young age will be so beneficial to have leading the group. AT [Turner] has had recent success too which is such a good sign of what’s to come from both of these amazing players. It’s a really positive thing to have so many natural leaders in our group. The opportunity has gone to two fantastic young guys, knowing that they will have the support senior players like Michael Klinger and Shaun Marsh.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd