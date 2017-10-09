Mitchell Johnson trolled on Twitter for banter involving Ashish Nehra

What started as bit of banter between former Australian seamer Mitchell Johnson and New Zealand seamer Mitchell McClenaghan turned into one involving Ashish Nehra and his inclusion into the Indian setup for the Australia T20 series. As the duo discussed facing off in the Big Bash League (BBL), Johnson challenged the Kiwi to a face-off for the fastest left arm bowler over the age of 30. Dean Jones crashed the party by butting in with a simple, “Currently Ashish Nehra”.
Not one to shy away from continuing the banter, Johnson stated that Nehra definitely has the faster runup. India fans came out in numbers to support the 38-year-old from Delhi.
As one user pointed out that Nehra’s line and length is much better than others, Johnson countered, “Hahaha really with an Ave over 40 & Strike rate close to 80 👍🏼 Just so you know, we are just having some banter”.
Clearly India fans didn’t budge with the attempt at allaying the situation and that it was banter. They came out in numbers to defend Nehra who is in the three match T20 series against Australia which India lead 1-0.
Nehra wasn’t part of the playing XI in the first T20 against India which the hosts won by nine wickets on the DLS method.
