Mitchell Johnson trolled on Twitter for banter involving Ashish Nehra

What started as bit of banter between former Australian seamer Mitchell Johnson and New Zealand seamer Mitchell McClenaghan turned into one involving Ashish Nehra and his inclusion into the Indian setup for the Australia T20 series. As the duo discussed facing off in the Big Bash League (BBL), Johnson challenged the Kiwi to a face-off for the fastest left arm bowler over the age of 30. Dean Jones crashed the party by butting in with a simple, “Currently Ashish Nehra”.

Not one to shy away from continuing the banter, Johnson stated that Nehra definitely has the faster runup. India fans came out in numbers to support the 38-year-old from Delhi.

You going around again old timer? 🙊😜 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 8, 2017

Hahaha yep & we should have a bowl off to see who's the fastest left armer over 30 🤔🤣😎 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) October 9, 2017

His run up is definitely faster 🤣 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) October 9, 2017

As one user pointed out that Nehra’s line and length is much better than others, Johnson countered, “Hahaha really with an Ave over 40 & Strike rate close to 80 👍🏼 Just so you know, we are just having some banter”.

Hahaha really with an Ave over 40 & Strike rate close to 80 👍🏼 Just so you know, we are just having some banter 🤙🏼 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) October 9, 2017

Clearly India fans didn’t budge with the attempt at allaying the situation and that it was banter. They came out in numbers to defend Nehra who is in the three match T20 series against Australia which India lead 1-0.

Here we are talking about t20 stat.he is part of Indian t20 team not test team..Look at his avg in t20. Its 21.44… pic.twitter.com/wLJLgcMbHn — Rakesh Rajpurohit (@RakeshPurohit55) October 9, 2017

Hey, whether Nehra is faster or not, he is still around and mitch is retired and out… — Chirayu R. Mankad (@cmankad) October 9, 2017

No offence Mitch but he bowled way above 90mph arnd 2002-03 when u were probably a little occupied with body piercings n tattoos 😂😂😂 — Karan Aggarwal (@kay_297) October 9, 2017

Nehra jee is still playing while mitch retired of his poor fitness and begging to play ipl — swastik (@swa_stik) October 9, 2017

Nehra wasn’t part of the playing XI in the first T20 against India which the hosts won by nine wickets on the DLS method.

