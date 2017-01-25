Mitchell Johnson rules out international return

Mitchell Johnson was emphatic that he was happy in retirement. (Source: twitter) Mitchell Johnson was emphatic that he was happy in retirement. (Source: twitter)

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has ruled out a return to international cricket after taking three wickets for three runs for the Perth Scorchers in a semifinal of the Twenty20 Big Bash League.

Johnson’s effort, which recalled the best form of his career, propelled Perth into their fifth final in the last six years.

Asked after the match whether he would consider a return to the Australia Twenty20 team, Johnson was emphatic that he was happy in retirement.

He said, “I don’t think I want to play to be honest. I don’t think it would be as enjoyable for me. I’ve had my moment in the sun, and that’s done and dusted. These young guys are still playing better cricket than I am.”

The Big Bash final is on Saturday.