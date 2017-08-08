Missed this face in the stands, says Cheteshwar Pujara after memorable 50th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara with wife Puja. (Source: Twitter) Cheteshwar Pujara with wife Puja. (Source: Twitter)

Cheteshwar Pujara, who had memorable 50th Test recently, missed someone in the stands cheering for him – his wife Puja. In the second Test against Sri Lanka, Pujara hit a superb 133 to help India win by an innings and 53 runs. India now have a 2-0 unassailable lead against Sri Lanka in the three-match Test series.

Puja is generally seen in the stands with Ajinkya Rahane’s wife Radhika but missed the Test this time. Missing his supportive wife, Pujara uploaded a picture with her from his official social media account on Twitter saying, “Had a memorable #50thtest…thank you all for making it special…missed this face in the stands though. #throwback to good times #lifeline”

Had a memorable #50thtest…thank you all for making it special…missed this face in the stands though. #throwback to good times #lifeline pic.twitter.com/lMBdH2e9ng — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 8 August 2017

Pujara, who notched up his 13th Test century on Saturday, has recently been recommended for the prestigious Arjuna Award. He faced 232 balls in his 133-run knock, hitting 11 fours and a six. In the process, Pujara also completed 4000 Test runs, becoming the third fastest Indian to do so. He is now one of the four Indians to have achieved this feat in his first 50 Tests.

The 29-year old cricketer also became the seventh Indian batsman to score a century in his 50th Test match.

