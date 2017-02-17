‘Miss you papa,’ Mohammed Shami posts emotional pic with father

Mohammed Shami’s father Tousif Ali had passed away after suffering a heart attack in January this year. (Source: File) Mohammed Shami’s father Tousif Ali had passed away after suffering a heart attack in January this year. (Source: File)

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami recently posted a picture from the yesteryear’s featuring himself and his father. The emotional snapshot posted on instagram, which shows a very young Mohammed Shami in his father’s arms, was captioned ‘Miss you papa’.

It may be recalled here that Shami’s father Tousif Ali had passed away after suffering a heart attack in January this year forcing the cricketer to leave his rehab with the T20 team and rush to Amroha from Kanpur.

However, Mohammad Shami was not at his father’s side on his demise and said ‘India is like father to me, can’t go away from duty’. Shami was very emotional but decided to go back to training, knowing that his recovery ahead of the home series against Australia is important for the national team’s plan there

It may be recalled here that the Indian cricket team wore black bands in the second T20I against England in remembrance of Mohammed Shami’s father and Indian Under-19 trainer Rajesh Sawant both of whom passed away in the same week.

Meanwhile, Shami is not featuring in the first two tests against Australia in the upcoming four match Test series. He hasn’t played any cricket after injuring his knee during third Test against England in November, 2016.

Shami has not been a part of the East Zone squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and he hasn’t been included among the Bengal probables for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy as well.

