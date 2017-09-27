Only in Express
  • Misleading thinking that big bats help clear the fences easier, says prepared David Warner

Misleading thinking that big bats help clear the fences easier, says prepared David Warner

David Warner has said that the new ICC regulations on bat sizes doesn't really affect him as he has already changed his bat size.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore | Published:September 27, 2017 3:33 pm
india vs australia, ind vs aus, david warner David Warner said he doesn’t think big bats help hit sixes. (PTI Photo)
Related News

David Warner has said that the new ICC regulations on bat sizes doesn’t really affect him as he has already changed his bat size. On the eve of the fourth ODI against India in Bangalore, the Australian opener said that the new bat sizes are similar to what he began with.

“Well my bats have already been changed,” Warner was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “I’ve been using them for the last couple of weeks. In Bangladesh, (I was) getting used to it. It is basically the same bat that I started my career with. So I just basically took it down to my bat maker and said, ‘We just got to go back to what we started with’. It didn’t really affect me then, so I don’t think it’d affect me now.”

According to ICC’s new rules, the dimensions of the bats have been changed. The new limits on the bat says that the edge limit cannot exceed 40mm and depth limit cannot exceed of 67mm (including the curve on the face of the bat).

Warner said that the idea of big bats aiding batsmen to hit big shots is misleading. He said that he used to hit sixes five years back as well.

“I think everyone’s sort of been misled in a way where they think the big bats clear the fences easier than what the old bats used to. From where I stand on it, basically, we were hitting sixes with the bats five-six years ago and still hitting sixes today.

“At the end of the day, you obviously have to use what you’re given and it’s not going to make a difference at all.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 26, 201721:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    34
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 95
    FT
    36
    Patna Pirates beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (36-34)
    Sep 27, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 96
    Sep 27, 201721:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 97

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 