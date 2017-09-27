Misleading thinking that big bats help clear the fences easier, says prepared David Warner

David Warner said he doesn’t think big bats help hit sixes. (PTI Photo) David Warner said he doesn’t think big bats help hit sixes. (PTI Photo)

David Warner has said that the new ICC regulations on bat sizes doesn’t really affect him as he has already changed his bat size. On the eve of the fourth ODI against India in Bangalore, the Australian opener said that the new bat sizes are similar to what he began with.

“Well my bats have already been changed,” Warner was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “I’ve been using them for the last couple of weeks. In Bangladesh, (I was) getting used to it. It is basically the same bat that I started my career with. So I just basically took it down to my bat maker and said, ‘We just got to go back to what we started with’. It didn’t really affect me then, so I don’t think it’d affect me now.”

According to ICC’s new rules, the dimensions of the bats have been changed. The new limits on the bat says that the edge limit cannot exceed 40mm and depth limit cannot exceed of 67mm (including the curve on the face of the bat).

Warner said that the idea of big bats aiding batsmen to hit big shots is misleading. He said that he used to hit sixes five years back as well.

“I think everyone’s sort of been misled in a way where they think the big bats clear the fences easier than what the old bats used to. From where I stand on it, basically, we were hitting sixes with the bats five-six years ago and still hitting sixes today.

“At the end of the day, you obviously have to use what you’re given and it’s not going to make a difference at all.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd