Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan retire: When did other nine players in Pakistan squad make their debut

Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan will retire after the third Test match against West Indies. (Source: Twitter) Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan will retire after the third Test match against West Indies. (Source: Twitter)

Two of Pakistan’s mainstays in Test team, Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, will be retiring from the it at the end of the third Test against West Inides. Captain Misbah made his Test debut in 2001 against New Zealand while Younis entered the biggest stage in 2000 against Sri Lanka. But when did the other nine players, currently playing against West Indies, make their Test debuts?

Here we take a look at the players who are a part of the squad with Misbah and Younis in their last Test series and when did they made their Test debuts.

Ahmed Shehzad



The flamboyant right-handed batsman donned the white jersey for Pakistan in December 31, 2013 against Sri Lanka and since then has played 13 Tests.

Azhar Ali



Azhar Ali is one of Pakistan’s most prolific player. He made his Test debut in July 2010 against Australia and has since then has been capped 59 times in Test cricket.

Hasan Ali

Aged 23, Hasan Ali made his debut in the final Test of Misbah and Younis. Yes, Hasan was included in the playing XI in the third Test against West Indies.

Mohammad Amir

Amir, who was banned for a five-year period for being involved in the spot fixing saga, first made a Test appearance for Pakistan in July 2009 against Sri Lanka and since then has played 27 Test matches.

Shadab Khan



Leg-spinner Shadab Khan made his Test debut for Pakistan in this tour West Indies and has one Test match under his belt so far.

Usman Salahuddin

Usman Salahuddin is yet to make an appearance in Test format for Pakistan.

Yasir Shah



Yasir was 27 when he got the national call up against Australia in October 2014 and since then has been a regular part of the team with 25 games against his name.

Sarfraz Ahmed



Sarfraz Ahmed’s debut match came against Australia in 2010 and the wicket-keeper batsman has played 35 matches so far for Pakistan and is expected to take the reigns from Misbah as soon as he retires.

Asad Shafiq



Arguably one of the finest Pakistan’s batsmen who averages over 40 in Tests got his maiden Test call in Novermber 2010 against South Africa and since then he has played 55 Test matches.

Babar Azam



Babar Azam first played for Pakistan in 2016 and has donned the jersey 8 times in the format so far for his team.

Mohammad Abbas

Mohammad Abbas got his chance of representing Pakistan in Test cricket on this West Indies tour and has now two Tests in his tally so far.

Mohammad Asghar

Mohammad Asghar hasn’t played for Pakistan in Test cricket so far.

Shan Masood

The opening batsman Shan Masood made his Test debut against South Africa in 2013. He has 9 Tests to his name.

Wahab Riaz

Wahab Riaz, one of the senior players of the Pakistan squad, first played for his country against England in 2010 and since then has played 25 matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd