Misbah-ul-Haq yet to decide on Pakistan captaincy, Younis Khan shows interest

The PCB is awaiting a response from their Test captain Misbah-ul Haq to inform them about his future plans while another senior player Younis Khan has thrown his hat in the ring.

“The last time I met him (Misbah) in Dubai earlier this month he sought time to think over his future plans. Now whenever he gets in touch with us and if he wants to continue playing I will put the matter before my associates in the board,” PCB Chairman, Shaharyar Khan told PTI.

Misbah himself sounded uncertain on continuing as a player if he quits captaincy.

“I have decided that I will tour West Indies for the Test series but whether it will be as captain or player is up to the selectors and board. I think I can continue on the West Indies tour after that nothing is final as yet in my mind,” Misbah had recently said in Dubai.

Younis, who is 39 years old and is the second oldest in the Pakistan team is also harbouring captaincy ambitions and is in no mood to quit after completing 10,000 Test runs.

“I will definitely consider the offer if it comes along,” he stated.

Younis is just 23 runs shy from becoming the first Pakistani batsman to reach the magical figure of 10,000 runs and he is likely to achieve this landmark when he tours West Indies in March-April.

“I don’t want to retire because I am enjoying my cricket and I still have lot of hunger for making runs. Even after making 10,000 runs, I want to carry on and do well for the team. I don’t think retirement comes into play until a player is fit and in form,” he said at a charity function.