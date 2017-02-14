Misbah-ul-Haq will remain Test captain if he keeps playing: PCB chief Shaharyar Khan

Shaharyar Khan said there was no doubt in the mind of the board that Misbah had been a successful captain. FILE Shaharyar Khan said there was no doubt in the mind of the board that Misbah had been a successful captain. FILE

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shaharyar Khan has made it clear that if long-serving captain Misbah-ul-Haq wanted to carry on playing international cricket he would remain the captain of the national Test side.

“I met with Misbah in Dubai and had a long talk with him. He asked to be given 10 to 15 days time to ponder over his future plans and we think he should also weigh in all pros and cons before deciding on his retirement,” Shaharyar said.

Khan said there was no doubt in the mind of the board that Misbah had been a successful captain and if he wanted to carry on playing the board would like to see him playing as captain.

“Misbah has been captain since 2010 and he has done a great job for Pakistan cricket. If he wants to play on he will continue in his present role.”

Shaharyar however indicated that if Misbah decided to retire than the board would have one captain for all three formats.

“If Misbah is not available than we would prefer to have one captain for all formats,” he added.

Khan’s statement is a clear indicator that wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmad would also be appointed Test captain as he is already captain of the one-day and T20 sides.

Sarfaraz, who leads the Quetta Gladiators team in the Pakistan Super League, was named captain of the ODI squad on the day the PSL started after Azhar Ali stepped down as ODI captain and vice captain of the test side.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and head coach Mickey Arthur have also pitched in with their opinion that Pakistan needs to have one captain for all three formats.

Shaharyar met with Misbah, Inzamam, Arthur and Sarfaraz last week in Dubai to discuss the future course of action for Pakistan cricket.

Misbah, 42, is Pakistan’s most successful Test captain but he had a poor run in New Zealand and Australia where the national team lost all five Tests and Misbah himself struggled to get runs with the bat.