Misbah-ul-Haq retires as Pakistan’s most successful captain

Misbah-ul-Haq will quit after Pakistan’s Test series against West Indies. Misbah-ul-Haq will quit after Pakistan’s Test series against West Indies.

It was long coming. Finally, Misbah-ul-Haq has announced his retirement from Test cricket. No more push-ups on the field after a century is scored. No more salutes. But the fact that he was Pakistan’s most successful captain and he will no longer be part of that team in the most saddening.

Misbah announced on Thursday that he will retire from Test cricket after Pakistan’s Test series against West Indies. This will be the last time he will captain the team. Pakistan will play a three-match Test series against West Indies which begins on April 21.

Before this, Misbah has captained Pakistan in 53 Test matches and went on to win 24 of them. Pakistan have draw 11 Test between under his captaincy and lost 14 of them. Misbah’s winning percentage stands at 45.28.

Imran Khan was the second best Pakistan captained who had won 16 matches out of the 48 he captained in. His win percentage stood at 29.16.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd