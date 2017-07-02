Misbah-ul-Haq, Kumar Sangakkara set to play for MCC against Afghanistan

Misbah-ul-Haq is the only Pakistan skipper to win a Test series on Caribbean soil. (Source: File) Misbah-ul-Haq is the only Pakistan skipper to win a Test series on Caribbean soil. (Source: File)

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq to join the likes of Kumar Sangakkara and Shivnarine Chanderpaul as the star-studded MCC squad prepares to play against Afghanistan on July 11 at Lord’s.

Misbah, who recently retired from international cricket after guiding Pakistan to 2-1 series win over West Indies, is the only Pakistan skipper to win a Test series on Caribbean soil.

Meanwhile, Surrey opener Sangakkara has been in tremendous form with the bat during the County Cricket Championship. The left-handed batsman, who scored a double ton against Essex, has hit six hundreds in 11 innings. By doing so, he became the first player to pass 1,000 runs for the summer.

MCC team will be led by former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum, which also includes England all-rounder Samit Patel and former wicketkeeper Chris Read. Former Pakistan batsman Younis Khan was in the squad before the right-handed batsman withdrew from the fixture. His replacement is yet to be announced.

Ireland duo of Tim Murtagh and George Dockrell complete the bowling line-up alongside Surrey’s Stuart Meaker and Durham pacer Chris Rushworth.

Also, the match against MCC will be Afghanistan’s first match at the Lord’s. Afghanistan, recently, alongside Ireland got the Test status. Rashid Khan, who has taken the cricketing world by a storm, will play a crucial role with the ball for the Afghans.

MCC playing XI: Brendon McCulum, Kumar Sangakkara, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Samit Patel, Chris Read, George Dockrell, Chris Rushworth, Stuart Meaker, Tim Murtagh

Afghanistan playing XI: Asghar Stanikzai, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Javed Ahmadi, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Farid Ahmad Malik

