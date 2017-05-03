Misbah-ul-Haq dismissed for 99 against West Indies, third time in his career

Misbah-ul-Haq was dismissed for 99 against West Indies. (Source: WICB) Misbah-ul-Haq was dismissed for 99 against West Indies. (Source: WICB)

Misbah-ul-Haq’s walk back to the pavillion was introspection as how the ball rose up and hit his gloves while he tried to move his bat away. But it too late as he had been dismissed. The delivery from Jason Holder bounced off the pitch and rose to chest level. Misbah, who was in two minds to play at it or not, decided to pull out his bat at the last moment. But, he was late for it and the ball took his glove and flew to third slip, where he was caught.

For the second time in two Test, the Pakistan captain had to walk back to the pavillon on 99. After he was stranded on 99* in Kingston (the final wicket fell with Misbah at the non-striker’s end), he was dismissed for the same score in Barbados in the second Test against West Indies.

Holder and West Indies celebrated wild after denying Misbah yet another hundred. This is the third time, the most for any batsman, in his Test career that he has been dismissed at the this score. While other batsmen have been dismissed at 99 in their Test career, it is a rare record to Misbah’s name.

Apart from Misbah, only Geoffrey Boycott of England and Andre Hall of South Africa are the two batsmen who have been unbeaten on 99 in their Test career.

After winning the first Test, Pakistan are looking to dominating the second as well as they had West Indies at 40 for the loss of one wicket after posting 393 runs in their first innings. West Indies are still 41 runs behind Pakistan.

