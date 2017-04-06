Misbah-ul-Haq announces retirement from Test cricket: Who said what on Twitter

Misbah-ul-Haq will lead Pakistan for the last time. (Source: AP) Misbah-ul-Haq will lead Pakistan for the last time. (Source: AP)

Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has called it a day from international cricket and the right-hand batsman will bid an adieu to the game after their bilateral series against West Indies. Misbah during the press conference confirmed the news.

He said, “I will play my last series against West Indies. The upcoming series against West Indies will be my last.” He further informed about continuing with his domestic career. “I will continue to play cricket at the domestic level,” he added. “Regarding when I will leave domestic cricket, I will decide it later.”

Cricketers and pundits from round the globe have congratulated the Pakistan captain on his successful career.

Congratulations on great career @captainmisbahpk a pleasure to play with u,will always rem our great wins&performances together. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 6 April 2017

Congratulations to our captain Misbah Ul Haq and Younas khan on being named Wisden 2017’s Cricketers of the Year. pic.twitter.com/Db4YnEaUAj — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) 5 April 2017

Salute a great man and astute captain @captainmisbahpk who has called time on his Test career. The heart of Pakistan cricket for years #Capt — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 6 April 2017

Thank you, Misbah ul Haq Khan Niazi ! You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/IMuE8l2nje — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) 6 April 2017

Misbah-ul-Haq was handed over the captaincy responsibilities for Pakistan in the year 2010 and led his team to number one spot in the Test rankings.

