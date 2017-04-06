Latest News
Misbah-ul-Haq announces retirement from Test cricket: Who said what on Twitter

Misbah-ul-Haq will retire after Pakistan's bilateral series against West Indies.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 6, 2017 5:24 pm
Misbah-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan, Pakistan Misbah-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq retirement, Misbah-ul-Haq batting, Misbah-ul-Haq captain, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Misbah-ul-Haq will lead Pakistan for the last time. (Source: AP)

Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has called it a day from international cricket and the right-hand batsman will bid an adieu to the game after their bilateral series against West Indies. Misbah during the press conference confirmed the news.

He said, “I will play my last series against West Indies. The upcoming series against West Indies will be my last.” He further informed about continuing with his domestic career. “I will continue to play cricket at the domestic level,” he added. “Regarding when I will leave domestic cricket, I will decide it later.”

Cricketers and pundits from round the globe have congratulated the Pakistan captain on his successful career.

Misbah-ul-Haq was handed over the captaincy responsibilities for Pakistan in the year 2010 and led his team to number one spot in the Test rankings.

