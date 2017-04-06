Latest News

Misbah-ul-Haq announces retirement from Test cricket

Misbah said that he will continue to play cricket at domestic level and will continue his cricket activities for a while.

Misbah-ul-haq said that it’s time to support Sarfraz Ahmed, and also supported the idea of one captain for all formats. (Source: File)

Pakistan Test Captain Misbah-ul-Haq on Thursday announced his retirement from Test cricket. He said that after West Indies series he will quit from the longer format of the game.

Speaking at a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Misbah said,“I will play my last series against West Indies. The upcoming series against West Indies will be my last.”

“I will continue to play cricket at the domestic level,” he added. “Regarding when I will leave domestic cricket, I will decide it later.”

Misbah took the reins of the team after it had been rocked by the spot-fixing scandal in 2010, and guided Pakistan to the number one spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test ranking.

Meanwhile, Misbah also said that it’s time to support newly-appointed captain Sarfraz Ahmed, and also supported the idea of one captain for all formats.

“We should not put pressure on Sarfraz; instead we should support him,” said Misbah. “I also believe that there should be only one captain, so all the players can support him.”

