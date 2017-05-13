Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan: The senior partnership of Pakistan cricket

Younis and Misbah became the sixth pair to put together 15-century partnerships in Test cricket Younis and Misbah became the sixth pair to put together 15-century partnerships in Test cricket

In Pakistan cricket, be it batting or bowling there has always been some glorious partnership which has taken their cricket forward. Be it Imran Khan and Javed Miandad or Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis or more recentlyMisbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.

While the former two have retired the latter are on the cusp of finishing their careers. Pakistan captain with a quiet aura has taken his country forward despite several downs. While Younis has ably supported him at the other end. But together they have forged some of the most memorable partnerships and brought out some mindboggling numbers. Herein, we take a look at some of them.

Together Younis Khan and Misbah have out 3156 runs in 49 innings which is the most by any pair for Pakistan in Test cricket. They went past the tally of 3137 runs in 42 stands by Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan.

Younis and Misbah became the sixth pair to put together 15-century partnerships in Test cricket. 49 innings taken by them to the landmark is the second fastest for a pair after 37 innings by England’s Jack Hobbs and Herbert Sutcliffe.

The 175-run stand between Younis and Misbah last year against the West Indies in AbuDhabi is the highest for the fourth wicket for Pakistan in Tests against West Indies. They went past 174-run stand between Saleem Malik and Shoaib Mohammad in Karachi in 1990.

Some of the best partnerships

186 vs South Africa in Dubai, November 2010

In the second innings of the first Test in Dubai, South Africa was in a strong position and left Pakistan a stiff target of 451. With the score at 157 /3, Misbah and Younis came together and defended comprehensively against a potent attack of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel. Pakistan finally managed to finish on 343 for 3.

218 vs Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, December 2013

Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq’s highest partnership came against Sri Lanka during the first Test of their series in 2013-14. Pakistan bowled Sri Lanka out for 204 in the first innings but was tottering at 83 for 3 when it was their turn to bat. Younis and Misbah both scored hundreds as they batted Pakistan into a dominant position but the match ended in a draw.

127 vs Sri Lanka in Pallekele, July 2015

In the third Test of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2015 Pakistan had to chase 377 to win. Younis and opener Shan Masood put together a partnership of 242 runs, the highest in the fourth innings for Pakistan. But when Masood was dismissed, there were still 122 runs left to get. Younis and Misbah got them quickly, scoring 127 in less than 30 overs and completing Pakistan’s highest-ever chase.

