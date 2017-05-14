Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan in tears during last day of final Test for Pakistan

Misbah-Ul-Haq and Younis Khan announced their retirement from international cricket before the start of the series. (Source: Twitter) Misbah-Ul-Haq and Younis Khan announced their retirement from international cricket before the start of the series. (Source: Twitter)

Misbah-Ul-Haq and Younis Khan made their last appearance for Pakistan against West Indies on Sunday. The two sides are playing a three-match Test series and both Younis and Misbah had announced that they would be hanging up their boots after the series.

This is also a chance for Pakistan to claim a first Test series win in the Carribeans in more than 60 years. It is hence not a surprise that the emotions of the occasion did get to the two greats of Pakistani cricket. Misbah has led Pakistan in Test matches for seven years now. He has led Pakistan to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

A tear in the eye for Younis & Misbah as they came out on the ground for their last day of international cricket #Cricket pic.twitter.com/BoaN6u04Nc — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 14 May 2017

Younis Khan made his Test debut in 2000 and has remained an integral part of the Pakistan batting line up for the better part of his career. He has also led Pakistan to triumph in the 2009 T20 World Cup. He has been part of several famous victories for Pakistan including a 3-0 whitewash of England. He has also scored a double-century against India in India and has got a triple-century to his name.

Misbah almost got a century in this series when he remained unbeaten on 99, the third time he has done so in his career. He was also dismissed for 99 in the second Test. Both the players were given a guard of honor by their team mates when they were dismissed on Saturday.

