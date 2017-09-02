Milestones have never meant a lot, says James Anderson

James Anderson has takes 497 wickets in 128 Test matches. (Source: Reuters) James Anderson has takes 497 wickets in 128 Test matches. (Source: Reuters)

At the age of 35, England’s pacer James Anderson is confident that he has some cricket still left in him. With just three wickets away of becoming the sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets, England’s highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game is looking forward for the upcoming challenge and feels he can play international cricket for another five years. “No reason why I can’t play until I’m 40,” Anderson is quoted as saying by ESPN.

With the series levelled at 1-1, England will square off against West Indies in the third Test at Lord’s, London, which is scheduled to begin from September 7. Anderson is on the brink of joining an elite club comprising of Courtney Walsh (519), Glenn McGrath (563), Anil Kumble (619), Shane Warne (708), Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

“I am not really that fussed. I want to win the series and the Test match next week. Milestones have never really meant a lot. They probably will mean more when I’ve finished playing and actually reflect on what I have achieved, but right now it is about trying to win,” Anderson said.

As it has been the case so far, Anderson has scalped 10 wickets in two the matches against the Jason Holder-led side. With just three wickets required, Anderson will also become the only third seemer to scalp 500 or more wickets.

“McGrath’s record isn’t a target. The 500 mark isn’t a target. I don’t set targets. I just want to help England win games. I’m amazed I’ve got this close to 500. But Stuart Broad is four years younger than me, he’s bowling really well and he can certainly get 500 Test wickets. And he can certainly get past however many I take,” he added.

As England is slated to tour down under for the upcoming Ashes series which begins from November 23, the 35-year old sees himself play 2020-21 Ashes in Australia.

“There’s no reason I can’t play until I’m 40,” Anderson says. “I am now as skillful a bowler as I have ever been and consistent as well. I don’t know whether I’ve peaked but I think I’m bowling as well as I have. I wouldn’t rule out playing in the Ashes of 2020-21, either. I’m very fortunate to have the body I have. For a fast bowler, not much stress goes through my body. A lot less than a lot of other fast bowlers. It’s just a case of looking after myself. If I can keep fit, keep my speeds up there’s no reason why not.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd